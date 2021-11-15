California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Innospec worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Innospec by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.56 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

