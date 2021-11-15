Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 14,038 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 135.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,243.04, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $15,235,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,139,385 shares of company stock worth $1,221,258,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

