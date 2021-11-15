Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,624 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $287,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $407,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $47.50 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

