Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,063 Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Independence by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Independence by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Independence by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independence by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IHC opened at $56.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33. Independence Holding has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $831.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

