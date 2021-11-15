Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.01.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

