CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target Raised to $155.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $139.54. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.