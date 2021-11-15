Raymond James Cuts MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target to $11.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($15.27). The firm had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that MarketWise will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,021,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,019.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

