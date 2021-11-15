Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,925 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Northwest Natural worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.07 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

