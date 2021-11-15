Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,714,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Omeros worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 395.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMER. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Omeros stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.81. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

