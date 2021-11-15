Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 73,058 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,058 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

