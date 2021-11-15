Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.30% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 339,017 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 754.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.09.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

