Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 81.8% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $248.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.