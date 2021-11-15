Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Northrim BanCorp worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,671 shares of company stock worth $71,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.