Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Clene worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clene by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNN opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. Clene Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Clene Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

