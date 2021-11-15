First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.16 Million Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Cimpress worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $79.48 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.