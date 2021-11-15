Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Get Intapp alerts:

NASDAQ INTA opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $164,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.