Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.