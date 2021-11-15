Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $6,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 294,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Cycle by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 264,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100,992 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.77. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

