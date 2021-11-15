Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Matson by 768.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Matson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $365,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,201,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,283. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $94.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

