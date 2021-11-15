Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Seer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEER. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Seer by 574.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 43,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at $2,826,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Seer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,887,000 after buying an additional 124,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at $1,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,800. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

