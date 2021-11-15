162,355 Shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 162,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of RPT Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.