Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO M. Jason Pigott Sells 13,400 Shares

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

