Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$871,762.16 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,841,120.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Russel Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total transaction of C$719,656.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$35.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.52 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 29.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.