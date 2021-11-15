Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.50 Million

Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $419.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.40 million and the lowest is $417.59 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $388.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.67 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $459.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

