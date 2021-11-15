Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$21.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.75 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

TCN stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0568 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

