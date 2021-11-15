WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WLYYF. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

