Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

RNLSY opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Renault has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

