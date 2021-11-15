Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Given New $11.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Transphorm has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $329.15 million, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of -2.71.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transphorm will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

