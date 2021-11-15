Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells 29,881 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.

SLF opened at C$70.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$54.71 and a twelve month high of C$71.73. The firm has a market cap of C$41.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLF. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.50.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

