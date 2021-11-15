Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 27.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 221.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 165,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 132.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 198,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 112,954 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.