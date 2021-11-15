Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price raised by Stephens from $86.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

