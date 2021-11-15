Truist Securities Boosts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $44.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.64.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

