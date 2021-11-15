Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 452,202 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 64,697 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 199,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 650,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

