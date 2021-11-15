Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Taitron Components worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19. Taitron Components Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

