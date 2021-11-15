Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of GAMCO Investors worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

In other GAMCO Investors news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $750.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.57. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.23.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 96.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.61%.

GAMCO Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.