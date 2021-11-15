Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of GAMCO Investors worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 117.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 79.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GAMCO Investors stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $750.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.57.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 96.99% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.61%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

