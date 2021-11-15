Northern Trust Corp Acquires 11,769 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $933.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

