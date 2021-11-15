Northern Trust Corp Buys 11,769 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LE opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $933.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.70. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

