Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

RYTM opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $662.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

