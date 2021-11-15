Northern Trust Corp Buys 700,231 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,231 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Paya worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 298,330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,083,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 1,083,216 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paya by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 71,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paya by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 695,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after buying an additional 772,944 shares during the period.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

PAYA opened at $8.51 on Monday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

