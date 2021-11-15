JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $256,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $736,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $4,580,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $5,097,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKYA opened at $13.34 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

