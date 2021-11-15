Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,046 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,079,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,351,000 after buying an additional 153,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,226,000 after purchasing an additional 994,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84,439 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

