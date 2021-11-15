Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 156.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMBT opened at $9.93 on Monday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

