25,742 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of CFVI stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.