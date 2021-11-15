Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 3,705 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 51.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,195,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,349,000 after buying an additional 403,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 254.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 646,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK opened at $26.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIRK. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

