Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells $1,508,500.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,101,750.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $29.76 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

