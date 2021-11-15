Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAHPF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

