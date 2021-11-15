Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from €6.60 ($7.76) to €7.10 ($8.35) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

