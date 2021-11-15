Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from €6.60 ($7.76) to €7.10 ($8.35) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.66.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.