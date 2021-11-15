Zacks: Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post $24.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.96 million to $27.71 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $153.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $156.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.23 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.80 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 197,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

