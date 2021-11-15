Credit Suisse Group Raises ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$13.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $8.83 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

